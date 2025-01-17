Driving the Future: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Spearheads Automotive Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, marking the launch of India's largest mobility event. The expo, anticipated to unveil over 100 new products, includes a lineup of global exhibitors showcasing the latest in automobiles, component products, and technologies.

The expo spans three prominent venues in New Delhi and Greater Noida, drawing participation from high-profile officials, including Union ministers and leaders from the automotive industry. Focusing on sustainable and innovative solutions, the expo aims to create synergies across the global mobility value chain.

The event is supported by several industry associations and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, highlighting products from electric vehicles to cutting-edge components from over 1,000 exhibitors across seven nations. The Expo's theme, 'Beyond Boundaries,' emphasizes collaborative efforts in revolutionizing the automotive landscape.

