Left Menu

Revving Up Innovation: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Kicks Off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi, featuring over 100 new launches in the automotive sector. The five-day event aims to unite the entire mobility ecosystem under one umbrella, emphasizing sustainable and technological advancements. It's supported by various industry associations and government bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:32 IST
Revving Up Innovation: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Kicks Off
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took center stage in India's national capital on Friday, setting the scene for over 100 automotive, component, and technology launches. Heralded as the largest mobility expo in the country, it is a critical convergence point for industry leaders.

Taking place over five days from January 17-22, the expo occupies three locations: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi, plus India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida. This event unites the mobility ecosystem, from automobile manufacturers to component and software providers, under the theme 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain.'

Boasting nine concurrent shows, over 20 conferences, and multiple pavilions, the expo aims to foster collaboration and innovation with a strong focus on sustainable technologies. It is coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, alongside industry bodies like SIAM and ACMA, and is supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. More than 5,100 international participants are expected, drawing over 500,000 visitors globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025