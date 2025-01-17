Revving Up Innovation: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Kicks Off

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took center stage in India's national capital on Friday, setting the scene for over 100 automotive, component, and technology launches. Heralded as the largest mobility expo in the country, it is a critical convergence point for industry leaders.

Taking place over five days from January 17-22, the expo occupies three locations: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi, plus India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida. This event unites the mobility ecosystem, from automobile manufacturers to component and software providers, under the theme 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain.'

Boasting nine concurrent shows, over 20 conferences, and multiple pavilions, the expo aims to foster collaboration and innovation with a strong focus on sustainable technologies. It is coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, alongside industry bodies like SIAM and ACMA, and is supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. More than 5,100 international participants are expected, drawing over 500,000 visitors globally.

