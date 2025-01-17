Left Menu

Provident Housing Unveils Eco-Friendly Living with Provident Ecopolitan Phase 2

Provident Housing Limited, a leading developer, is launching the second phase of Provident Ecopolitan in Bengaluru. Capitalizing on the success of Phase 1, the new phase introduces homes emphasizing sustainability, abundant greenery, and modern amenities. Located near major transit points and educational hubs, it promises an enriched lifestyle.

Updated: 17-01-2025 14:16 IST
Provident Housing Announces Launch of New Phase of Provident Ecopolitan, Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Provident Housing Limited, a prominent name in large-scale community development, is gearing up to unveil the second phase of its highly successful project, Provident Ecopolitan, in Bengaluru. Scheduled for the weekend of January 18-19, 2025, this new phase builds on the overwhelming success of Phase 1 with homes that merge sustainable design with modern living.

Discussing the upcoming launch, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing, expressed enthusiasm in introducing this new phase, emphasizing the company's dedication to eco-friendly communities. Featuring lush greenery, over 30 lifestyle amenities, and a unique 'one tree per family' initiative, this phase aligns with their goal of fostering well-being and sustainability alongside North Bengaluru's strategic growth prospects.

Located in the developing KIADB Aerospace Park, the project ensures excellent connectivity to key points such as Kempegowda International Airport and Yelahanka Railway Station. Equipped with EV charging, green building practices, and diverse amenities, Provident Ecopolitan offers a rich, balanced lifestyle amid a botanical haven of over 45 indigenous flora species.

