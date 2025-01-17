Maruti Suzuki's eVITARA: Electrifying the Global Market

Maruti Suzuki India has stepped into the electric vehicle market with the launch of its first battery electric vehicle, eVITARA. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Show during the Auto Expo, this electric SUV is slated for export to over 100 countries, including regions such as Europe and Japan. Suzuki Motor Corporation's President Toshihiro Suzuki highlighted India's vital role as a global production hub for this model.

Production of the eVITARA is set to begin soon at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant. The automaker is investing heavily in building a comprehensive BEV ecosystem in India, aiming to offer a seamless experience for customers opting for their electric vehicles. This move represents Suzuki's strategic pivot towards sustainable transportation solutions across its key markets.

Maruti Suzuki's new venture includes a significant Rs 2,100 crore investment to establish a dedicated EV production line in India. With the 'e for me' initiative, the company is enhancing customer convenience with smart home chargers, fast charging support in major cities, and a network of 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops. The eVITARA will feature two battery options, boasting a driving range of around 500 kilometers per charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)