Left Menu

Aether Industries' Profits Surge Amid Strategic Business Revival

Aether Industries reported a significant increase in net profit for Q3 2024-25, driven by strong sales. Despite a previous closure due to a fire accident, the Gujarat Pollution Control Board has cleared operations. The company is expanding into renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:31 IST
Aether Industries' Profits Surge Amid Strategic Business Revival
  • Country:
  • India

Aether Industries, a specialty chemical manufacturer, announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit, hitting Rs 43.3 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This marks more than a twofold increase from the Rs 17.4 crore reported in the same quarter last year, propelled by robust sales figures, the company revealed Friday.

The company's total income saw a substantial increase to Rs 233.32 crore in the October-December quarter of 2024-25, up from Rs 166 crore in the previous year. This financial upswing comes after the Gujarat Pollution Control Board lifted a shutdown order on January 9, post investigations following a fire accident at the Surat facility in November 2023.

As Aether Industries looks ahead, it focuses on growth in 'renewable and sustainability' alongside 'oil and gas' segments, while also filing a stock loss claim from the fire incident, expected to be settled in Q4FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025