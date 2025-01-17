Aether Industries' Profits Surge Amid Strategic Business Revival

Aether Industries, a specialty chemical manufacturer, announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit, hitting Rs 43.3 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This marks more than a twofold increase from the Rs 17.4 crore reported in the same quarter last year, propelled by robust sales figures, the company revealed Friday.

The company's total income saw a substantial increase to Rs 233.32 crore in the October-December quarter of 2024-25, up from Rs 166 crore in the previous year. This financial upswing comes after the Gujarat Pollution Control Board lifted a shutdown order on January 9, post investigations following a fire accident at the Surat facility in November 2023.

As Aether Industries looks ahead, it focuses on growth in 'renewable and sustainability' alongside 'oil and gas' segments, while also filing a stock loss claim from the fire incident, expected to be settled in Q4FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)