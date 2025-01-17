Waves 2025: India Embraces Innovation in Media and Tech at Global Summit

The Waves 2025 summit, an initiative led by India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, underscores the country's readiness to lead global advancements in media and technology. C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, emphasized the summit's role in promoting India's creative economy during the 19th India Digital Summit (IDS2025).

Running from February 5 to 9, 2025, the Waves Summit will launch the 'Create in India Challenge,' featuring key collaborations with major technology firms. These challenges aim to blend technology and creativity, engaging technologists, creators, and innovators in a unique exploration of art and storytelling.

Shri Rajan highlighted India's rise as a creative powerhouse, emphasizing startup support and policy discussions aimed at fostering talent in media and entertainment. Strategic partnerships with entities like Meta and Google further cement India's position as a leader in the global creative economy.

