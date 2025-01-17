Left Menu

Waves 2025: India Embraces Innovation in Media and Tech at Global Summit

Waves 2025, orchestrated by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, unveils an innovative roadmap for India's media and technology sector. Through challenges and collaborations with industry giants, the summit positions India as a global leader, promoting creativity and digital advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:52 IST
Waves 2025: India Embraces Innovation in Media and Tech at Global Summit
C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, addressing IDS 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Waves 2025 summit, an initiative led by India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, underscores the country's readiness to lead global advancements in media and technology. C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, emphasized the summit's role in promoting India's creative economy during the 19th India Digital Summit (IDS2025).

Running from February 5 to 9, 2025, the Waves Summit will launch the 'Create in India Challenge,' featuring key collaborations with major technology firms. These challenges aim to blend technology and creativity, engaging technologists, creators, and innovators in a unique exploration of art and storytelling.

Shri Rajan highlighted India's rise as a creative powerhouse, emphasizing startup support and policy discussions aimed at fostering talent in media and entertainment. Strategic partnerships with entities like Meta and Google further cement India's position as a leader in the global creative economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025