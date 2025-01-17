Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Aims for Investment Boost at Davos 2025

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis heads to Davos for the World Economic Forum 2025, aiming to secure significant investments. Accompanied by a delegation, he targets advancing Maharashtra's economic stature, focusing on sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals. The event gathers global leaders under the theme 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to participate in the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos, scheduled for January 2025. Departing from Mumbai on Sunday morning, Fadnavis seeks to solidify Maharashtra's position as a leading destination for global investments.

In his previous tenure, Fadnavis attended the Davos forum thrice, during which Maharashtra ascended from the fifth to the top rank in industrial development. The 'Magnetic Maharashtra' initiative was launched twice under his leadership, significantly boosting the state's economic appeal.

This year's visit aims to forge new partnerships across industries, including data centers, EVs, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. The Maharashtra delegation, featuring Industries Minister Uday Samant and other officials, is expected to sign numerous MoUs, propelling the state towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

