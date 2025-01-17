Government Acts to Stabilize Essential Food Prices
The central government is actively monitoring and implementing measures to stabilize the prices of essential food commodities. Through incentivizing production and adjusting import-export policies, the food ministry aims to ensure affordability and availability. The increase in tur, pulses, and onion production, supported by good monsoon, reflects these efforts.
The central government announced on Friday its rigorous monitoring of essential food commodity prices, ensuring they remain affordable for consumers while maintaining a stable price regime.
Strategic measures, including boosting domestic production and formulating import-export policies, are underway to enhance overall availability and affordability.
A Food Ministry spokesperson highlighted increased tur and onion production in 2024-25 due to favorable weather, with moderated food inflation in December 2024 aiding in economic stabilization efforts.
