Government Acts to Stabilize Essential Food Prices

The central government announced on Friday its rigorous monitoring of essential food commodity prices, ensuring they remain affordable for consumers while maintaining a stable price regime.

Strategic measures, including boosting domestic production and formulating import-export policies, are underway to enhance overall availability and affordability.

A Food Ministry spokesperson highlighted increased tur and onion production in 2024-25 due to favorable weather, with moderated food inflation in December 2024 aiding in economic stabilization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)