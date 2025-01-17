Decline in Exports from Indore SEZ Amid Pharmaceutical Slowdown

In the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25, exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) witnessed a decline of about 6.50 per cent, totaling Rs 9,766.53 crore. This drop is largely attributed to diminished orders from the pharmaceutical sector, according to a Union Commerce and Industry Ministry official on Friday.

The official noted that the SEZ, which produces a variety of goods, had achieved exports amounting to Rs 10,449 crore between April and December of the previous financial year, 2023-24. Pharmaceuticals, a major contributor, accounted for about 70 per cent of the SEZ's exports.

Indore SEZ spans 572 hectares and houses 59 manufacturing plants across multiple sectors, including medicine, packaging, engineering, textiles, and food processing. The pharmaceutical industry maintains a significant presence with 22 dedicated units.

(With inputs from agencies.)