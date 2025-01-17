Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Unveils New Premium Bikes and Scooters at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Hero MotoCorp introduced four new products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, debuting in the 250cc motorcycle segment with Xtreme 250R and expanding its Xpulse and scooters portfolios. CEO Niranjan Gupta emphasized the strengthened premium brands, with bookings starting February 2025 and deliveries in March.

Hero MotoCorp Unveils New Premium Bikes and Scooters at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
Hero MotoCorp unveiled four new offerings in the premium motorcycles and scooters category at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 last Friday.

Marking its entry into the 250cc motorcycle segment, the world's foremost manufacturer launched the Xtreme 250R and bolstered its Xpulse range by introducing the Xpulse 210. Additionally, the company expanded its scooter lineup with the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 models.

Niranjan Gupta, the CEO of Hero MotoCorp, stated, 'Today, our premium brands, Xtreme and Xpulse, have been further strengthened. We've solidified our position in the 125cc scooter segment and entered the 160cc market with a Maxi Scooter. The launch of these models will drive our growth in the upcoming fiscal year.' Bookings for these models will open in February 2025, with deliveries starting March 2025.

