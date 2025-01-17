Left Menu

EVR Motors Revolutionizes Electric Motor Industry with Indian Manufacturing Hub

EVR Motors, renowned for its innovative trapezoidal stator radial flux permanent magnet technology, is transforming the electric motor industry. With a new manufacturing facility in India, EVR Motors seeks to industrialize its technology to meet global demands. Strategic partnerships and export plans are set to position EVR as an international leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:04 IST
EVR Motors Revolutionizes Electric Motor Industry with Indian Manufacturing Hub
EVR electric motor line new - Photo by Kseniia Poliak. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EVR Motors is making waves in the electric motor industry with its cutting-edge trapezoidal stator radial flux permanent magnet technology. Originally designed in Israel, these motors are now being produced in India for worldwide distribution, heralding a new era in electric vehicle and industrial applications.

The company's new facility in Manesar, India, represents a pivotal shift in strategy. By industrializing its smaller, lighter, and cost-effective motors, EVR Motors aims to address growing global demands. The facility, managed by its subsidiary I.EVR Motors Pvt Ltd, is poised to produce 20,000 motors per month, with plans to ramp up production to 100,000 units as demand increases.

Partnering with automotive industry leaders such as Napino, EKA Mobility, and RSB Transmissions, EVR Motors is committed to accelerating the adoption of sustainable electric mobility solutions. With an eye on international markets, the company plans to export its innovative trapezoidal geometry coils, positioning itself as a key player in the global electric motor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025