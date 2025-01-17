EVR Motors Revolutionizes Electric Motor Industry with Indian Manufacturing Hub

EVR Motors is making waves in the electric motor industry with its cutting-edge trapezoidal stator radial flux permanent magnet technology. Originally designed in Israel, these motors are now being produced in India for worldwide distribution, heralding a new era in electric vehicle and industrial applications.

The company's new facility in Manesar, India, represents a pivotal shift in strategy. By industrializing its smaller, lighter, and cost-effective motors, EVR Motors aims to address growing global demands. The facility, managed by its subsidiary I.EVR Motors Pvt Ltd, is poised to produce 20,000 motors per month, with plans to ramp up production to 100,000 units as demand increases.

Partnering with automotive industry leaders such as Napino, EKA Mobility, and RSB Transmissions, EVR Motors is committed to accelerating the adoption of sustainable electric mobility solutions. With an eye on international markets, the company plans to export its innovative trapezoidal geometry coils, positioning itself as a key player in the global electric motor market.

