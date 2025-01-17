Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Set to Resume Trading: A New Chapter in Indian Shipbuilding
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries will resume trading on NSE and BSE from January 20, 2025. Originally Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, SDHI is India's top shipbuilding and fabrication firm. After Swan Energy's acquisition, the company is set for expansion, exemplified by a recent Coast Guard vessel refit.
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) announced it will resume trading on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange starting January 20, 2025. Previously known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, SDHI stands as India's largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company.
The announcement follows Swan Energy Ltd's acquisition of management control over SDHI in January last year, marking the onset of a comprehensive revival strategy aimed at rejuvenating the shipbuilding and manufacturing powerhouse.
In a significant leap, SDHI recently expedited the refit of the Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel Raj Ratan. This development highlights the company's advanced operational capabilities and readiness to relaunch shipbuilding operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
