Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Set to Resume Trading: A New Chapter in Indian Shipbuilding

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) announced it will resume trading on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange starting January 20, 2025. Previously known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, SDHI stands as India's largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company.

The announcement follows Swan Energy Ltd's acquisition of management control over SDHI in January last year, marking the onset of a comprehensive revival strategy aimed at rejuvenating the shipbuilding and manufacturing powerhouse.

In a significant leap, SDHI recently expedited the refit of the Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel Raj Ratan. This development highlights the company's advanced operational capabilities and readiness to relaunch shipbuilding operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)