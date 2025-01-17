Porsche Accelerates into India with New Electric Models

Porsche is steering its way into the Indian market with the introduction of the all-new electric SUV Macan and the revamped Taycan sport saloon. The German luxury carmaker announced these launches at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, aiming to further its success in the region.

Porsche India, which achieved record sales of 1,006 vehicles in 2024, is focusing on growth through the introduction of new models and the expansion of its dealership network. With plans to extend its presence to 13 Indian cities by the close of this year, the company is currently operational in 10 cities.

The freshly launched Macan BEV is offered in three variants, priced between Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.69 crore, while the Taycan is initially available in two trims, costing Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.53 crore. New Porsche Centres are expected to open in Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow by year-end.

