Porsche Accelerates into India with New Electric Models

Porsche launched its all-new electric SUV Macan and updated Taycan sport saloon in India. Porsche India aims to expand its reach in the market with new models and a wider network, planning to cover 13 cities by year-end. The luxury vehicles have variable pricing for different variants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Porsche is steering its way into the Indian market with the introduction of the all-new electric SUV Macan and the revamped Taycan sport saloon. The German luxury carmaker announced these launches at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, aiming to further its success in the region.

Porsche India, which achieved record sales of 1,006 vehicles in 2024, is focusing on growth through the introduction of new models and the expansion of its dealership network. With plans to extend its presence to 13 Indian cities by the close of this year, the company is currently operational in 10 cities.

The freshly launched Macan BEV is offered in three variants, priced between Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.69 crore, while the Taycan is initially available in two trims, costing Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.53 crore. New Porsche Centres are expected to open in Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

