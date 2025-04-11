Left Menu

Win Big with HELL ENERGY in India: From Luxury Cars to Exclusive Dinners

HELL ENERGY DRINK launches an exciting contest in India, offering daily, weekly, and grand prizes including luxury cars and exclusive dinners. The campaign, backed by a robust marketing push, aims to resonate with the vibrant Indian market, providing an unforgettable experience for participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:01 IST
Win Big with HELL ENERGY in India: From Luxury Cars to Exclusive Dinners
  • Country:
  • India

HELL ENERGY DRINK has unveiled a thrilling competition for consumers in India, promising a wide array of prizes from daily rewards like designer backpacks to grand prizes such as luxury cars and exclusive dinners with brand ambassador Michele Morrone. Participants can enter by purchasing special edition cans and registering online.

The 'WIN WITH HELL' campaign kicks off with a robust marketing strategy involving TV ads, digital outreach, and influencer engagement, aiming to tap into the dynamism of the Indian market. This initiative marks HELL ENERGY's first large-scale consumer campaign in the country, reflecting its confidence in India's growth potential.

Marketing director Adrienn Popovics expressed excitement about the campaign, heralding it as a milestone for the brand known for its rapid global expansion and market leadership in numerous countries. HELL ENERGY continues to deliver quality, value, and wide availability, reinforcing its strategic global position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025