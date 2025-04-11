Win Big with HELL ENERGY in India: From Luxury Cars to Exclusive Dinners

HELL ENERGY DRINK has unveiled a thrilling competition for consumers in India, promising a wide array of prizes from daily rewards like designer backpacks to grand prizes such as luxury cars and exclusive dinners with brand ambassador Michele Morrone. Participants can enter by purchasing special edition cans and registering online.

The 'WIN WITH HELL' campaign kicks off with a robust marketing strategy involving TV ads, digital outreach, and influencer engagement, aiming to tap into the dynamism of the Indian market. This initiative marks HELL ENERGY's first large-scale consumer campaign in the country, reflecting its confidence in India's growth potential.

Marketing director Adrienn Popovics expressed excitement about the campaign, heralding it as a milestone for the brand known for its rapid global expansion and market leadership in numerous countries. HELL ENERGY continues to deliver quality, value, and wide availability, reinforcing its strategic global position.

