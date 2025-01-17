Left Menu

Global Economy: Resilience Amid Challenges

The IMF forecasts a slight increase in global economic growth and a decline in inflation for this year, amid uncertainties related to Donald Trump's policy proposals. U.S. economy remains strong, contrasting with slower growth in Europe and China. Economic resilience faces challenges from potential policy-induced risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:53 IST
Global Economy: Resilience Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the global economy will experience modest growth and a decrease in inflation this year. However, the outlook is complicated by the policies promised by President-elect Donald Trump, including potential tax cuts, tariffs, deregulation, and mass deportations.

The IMF anticipates the global economy to grow at a rate of 3.3% this year and the next, marking a slight improvement from 3.2% in 2024. This growth remains modest compared to the average growth of 3.7% annually from 2000 to 2019. Ongoing repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, continue to affect economic recovery.

The U.S. leads in economic robustness, benefitting from a resilient job market, maintained consumer spending, and eased labor shortages. Yet, potential overheating from Trump's proposed tax cuts and tariffs could increase inflation. Meanwhile, policy adjustments in China and regulatory changes in Europe add to the global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025