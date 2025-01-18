Left Menu

MBB Airport in Agartala Soars to New Heights with Upgraded Status

The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala has been upgraded from Grade III to Grade II by the Airport Authority of India. This elevation is based on passenger growth and infrastructure advancements. The regional airport, second busiest in the northeast, now aligns with Guwahati's facilities.

  • Country:
  • India

The Airport Authority of India has elevated Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala, recognizing increased passenger movement and infrastructure developments. An official circular announced this upgrade to a higher category.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conveyed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the substantial development aid. The airport's promotion from Grade III to Grade II now ranks it alongside other upgraded airports like Bhopal, Madurai, Surat, Udaipur, and Vijayawada as part of a national improvement effort.

With this status change, MBB airport is poised for enhanced operational capabilities similar to Guwahati's Lokpriya Bordoloi airport and gains expanded financial authority for future projects.

