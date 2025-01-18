Viral Desai's Urban Forests Transforming Surat's Air Quality

In a bid to enhance Surat's biodiversity and air quality, Viral Desai, renowned as the Green Man, has spearheaded the creation of seven urban forests over the past five years.

Notably, a recent scientific study by SVNIT, a leading Indian technical institute, focused on 'Shahid Smriti Van,' one such forest in Udhna, unveiled surprising results. The forest contributed to a 10.66% reduction in PM 2.5 and an 18.66% drop in PM 10 particles, both of which significantly affect human respiratory health.

Driven by these positive outcomes, Desai is determined to expand his efforts. To date, he has successfully planted more than 650,000 trees, affirming his unwavering commitment to environmental betterment.

