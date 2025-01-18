Left Menu

India's Electric Vehicle Surge: A Milestone Year in Sales and Innovation

Electric vehicle sales in India hit 14.08 lakh units in 2024, marking a market penetration of 5.59%. This growth reflects increased public trust, government incentives, and industry innovation. The Production Linked Incentive scheme is driving significant investment, promising economic growth and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India reached a significant milestone in 2024, with sales crossing 14.08 lakh units, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced.

The penetration rate rose to 5.59% compared to 4.44% in the previous year, highlighting a rising public confidence in electric mobility, aided by government policies and industry advancements.

Despite global economic uncertainties, India's automotive sector, buoyed by initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme, continues to thrive with increased investments and sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

