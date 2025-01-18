India's Electric Vehicle Surge: A Milestone Year in Sales and Innovation
Electric vehicle sales in India hit 14.08 lakh units in 2024, marking a market penetration of 5.59%. This growth reflects increased public trust, government incentives, and industry innovation. The Production Linked Incentive scheme is driving significant investment, promising economic growth and job creation.
Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India reached a significant milestone in 2024, with sales crossing 14.08 lakh units, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced.
The penetration rate rose to 5.59% compared to 4.44% in the previous year, highlighting a rising public confidence in electric mobility, aided by government policies and industry advancements.
Despite global economic uncertainties, India's automotive sector, buoyed by initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme, continues to thrive with increased investments and sales.
