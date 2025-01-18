Dhruv Consultancy Secures Key Infrastructure Contracts in India

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited, a leading infrastructure consultancy firm in India, has strengthened its industry presence through the acquisition of two significant contracts. Announced on January 18, these contracts promise to bolster the company's role as a trusted partner in national infrastructure endeavors.

The first project, awarded by the Indore Municipal Corporation, involves providing consultancy services for the development of Master Plan Roads in Indore under the Special Assistance Scheme. Valued at Rs1.25 Cr and spanning 36 months, this initiative aims to enhance the city's road connectivity as part of a broader urban development strategy.

In a joint venture with M/s Global Infra Solutions, Dhruv Consultancy bagged another contract from the National Highways Authority of India. This Rs9.27 Cr project requires independent engineering supervision over the construction of a 4-lane highway section in Chhattisgarh, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. These projects mark a significant milestone, anticipated to present new business opportunities for the consultancy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)