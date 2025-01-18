MG Majestor Unveiled: Transforming Indian SUV Market with Innovation

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the MG Majestor, marking a significant entry into India's automotive market as the first D+ segment SUV. Presented on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Majestor is set to reshape expectations within its category.

The SUV falls between compact and full-size vehicles, offering versatility for both city and rugged terrains. Alongside the Majestor, MG Motor showcased nine global models, emphasizing their advancement in CASE—Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric technology.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus of JSW MG Motor India, emphasized the company's vision for a sustainable and customer-centric driving experience. The Majestor offers various powertrain options, including Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, and Battery Electric Vehicles, ensuring a blend of luxury, power, and eco-friendliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)