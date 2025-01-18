Left Menu

MG Majestor Unveiled: Transforming Indian SUV Market with Innovation

JSW MG Motor India unveiled the MG Majestor, a revolutionary D+ segment SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Positioned between compact and full-size cars, the Majestor offers urban and off-road capabilities with advanced CASE technologies, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable and connected mobility solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:24 IST
JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the MG Majestor, marking a significant entry into India's automotive market as the first D+ segment SUV. Presented on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Majestor is set to reshape expectations within its category.

The SUV falls between compact and full-size vehicles, offering versatility for both city and rugged terrains. Alongside the Majestor, MG Motor showcased nine global models, emphasizing their advancement in CASE—Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric technology.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus of JSW MG Motor India, emphasized the company's vision for a sustainable and customer-centric driving experience. The Majestor offers various powertrain options, including Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, and Battery Electric Vehicles, ensuring a blend of luxury, power, and eco-friendliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

