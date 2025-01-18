VinFast Gears Up for Indian EV Market With New All-Electric SUV Launch

Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has announced its foray into the Indian market, unveiling its first electric SUVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company revealed the premium all-electric VF 7 and VF 6 models, underscoring its dedication to delivering modern, sustainable transportation solutions to Indian consumers.

This launch marks a crucial milestone for VinFast, which has chosen India as the strategic location to introduce right-hand drive versions of the VF 7 and VF 6. The company aims to meet the rising demand for electrification and establish a new standard in India's green transportation sector.

At the expo, VinFast showcased an array of products, including several SUVs, electric scooters, and a conceptual electric pickup truck. The unveiling reinforces VinFast's commitment to India as the company expands its global manufacturing presence and ramps up efforts to drive sustainable mobility worldwide.

