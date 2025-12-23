Gazprom's Stake in NIS: A Strategic Shuffle Amid Sanctions
Russian energy giant Gazprom is negotiating with Hungary's MOL to sell its majority stake in Serbia's sole oil refiner, NIS, against the backdrop of Western sanctions. The sale is complicated by halted payments and oil deliveries due to sanctions, with strategic energy agreements still in discussion.
- Country:
- Serbia
Russian energy behemoth Gazprom is engaged in discussions with Hungary's MOL regarding the potential sale of its controlling interest in NIS, the only oil refiner in Serbia. This move was confirmed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday amid ongoing Western sanctions against Russia's oil sector imposed following its conflict in Ukraine.
The United States had earlier imposed extensive sanctions targeting Russia's oil industry. These sanctions, which have already impacted payments and supply chains, were initially delayed for NIS but finally took effect on October 8. Vucic noted that the negotiations with Hungary are progressing, with January 15 set as a tentative deadline.
Amidst these developments, Serbia continues its reliance on Russian natural gas, extending its supply agreement by another three months. As Serbia pursues its bid for EU membership, the government faces increasing pressure to conform with EU sanctions against Russia, but it remains undecided on its course of action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guilty Verdict in Foiled Islamic State-Inspired Attack on UK Jewish Community
Foiled Plot: Resurgent Islamic State Threat
Turmoil in Tunisia: Labour Union Leader's Exit Amidst Rising Dissent
Kushner Withdraws From Controversial Serbian Development Amid Protests
Land Deal Controversy: Amadea Enterprises LLP in Legal Turmoil