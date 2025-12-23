Left Menu

Narela's New Corridor: A Leap Towards Congestion-Free Commuting

The Public Works Department is constructing a 1-km road corridor in Narela to alleviate traffic congestion, featuring a flyover, an underpass, and pedestrian-friendly facilities. Set to finish in a year and a half, the project involves collaboration between the PWD and the Railways, costing an estimated Rs 94 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:24 IST
Narela's New Corridor: A Leap Towards Congestion-Free Commuting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) has embarked on the construction of a 1-km road corridor in the Narela area, aimed at mitigating traffic congestion. The ambitious project comprises a flyover, an underpass, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, with the aim of significantly enhancing local connectivity.

Current traffic snarls in Narela primarily result from a manned railway crossing on the Delhi-Ambala line at the Khera Kalan site. The flyover and underpass initiative is part of a larger plan, initially conceptualized in 2015, to convert 10 manned railway crossings to improve traffic flow.

With an estimated cost of Rs 94 crore, the project is a collaborative effort between the PWD and the Railways, slated for completion in one and a half years. The corridor is expected to boost connectivity, with the flyover and underpasses linking to nearby traffic junctions, ultimately easing commuting woes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025