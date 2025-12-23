Narela's New Corridor: A Leap Towards Congestion-Free Commuting

The Public Works Department (PWD) has embarked on the construction of a 1-km road corridor in the Narela area, aimed at mitigating traffic congestion. The ambitious project comprises a flyover, an underpass, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, with the aim of significantly enhancing local connectivity.

Current traffic snarls in Narela primarily result from a manned railway crossing on the Delhi-Ambala line at the Khera Kalan site. The flyover and underpass initiative is part of a larger plan, initially conceptualized in 2015, to convert 10 manned railway crossings to improve traffic flow.

With an estimated cost of Rs 94 crore, the project is a collaborative effort between the PWD and the Railways, slated for completion in one and a half years. The corridor is expected to boost connectivity, with the flyover and underpasses linking to nearby traffic junctions, ultimately easing commuting woes in the region.

