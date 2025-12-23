Empowering Tribal Governance: Jharkhand's New Initiatives Unveiled

Jharkhand's commitment to tribal empowerment took a significant step forward on Tuesday, with the inauguration of the 'Tribal Self-Governance Festival' in Ranchi by the state's Rural Development Minister, Deepika Pandey Singh.

The minister also introduced the 'Chief Minister Panchayat Award Portal,' a platform designed to encourage clean, healthy panchayats and active gram sabhas through financial incentives. This move is part of the Chief Minister Panchayat Incentive Scheme (2024-25).

The festival underscores Jharkhand's efforts to reinforce traditional tribal governance, aligning it with constitutional mandates, while promoting community involvement in key areas like water, forests, and land. The state is also progressing towards implementing the PESA Act to enhance participatory democracy and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)