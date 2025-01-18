Left Menu

Numeros Motors Unveils Diplos Max: A Revolution in Urban Transport

Numeros Motors, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer, launched the Diplos Max e-scooter priced at Rs 1.09 lakh. Designed for millennials, it features dual-use capabilities and fast charging within 3-4 hours. Offering a range of 140 km and a 63 kmph top speed, the firm plans expansion across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:40 IST
Numeros Motors Unveils Diplos Max: A Revolution in Urban Transport
  • Country:
  • India

Numeros Motors, an original equipment manufacturer from Bengaluru, has introduced its latest innovation—the e-scooter Diplos Max—priced at Rs 1.09 lakh. This launch targets millennials and positions the Diplos Max as a dual-use platform suitable for families, equipped with a rapid charging capability that reduces battery charge time to under 3-4 hours.

This innovative vehicle delivers an impressive range of 140 km under Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) and achieves a top speed of 63 kmph, solidifying its status as a pioneering option in India's urban mobility sector. Highlighting the company's forward-thinking approach, Numeros Motors founder and CEO Shreyas Shibulal emphasized the shift towards integrating advanced technology with practical designs.

The company currently has a presence in 14 cities across India and aims to substantially expand its dealership network to 170 outlets by the end of the fiscal year 2025-26, further strengthening its influence in the country's rapidly evolving urban transportation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025