Numeros Motors Unveils Diplos Max: A Revolution in Urban Transport

Numeros Motors, an original equipment manufacturer from Bengaluru, has introduced its latest innovation—the e-scooter Diplos Max—priced at Rs 1.09 lakh. This launch targets millennials and positions the Diplos Max as a dual-use platform suitable for families, equipped with a rapid charging capability that reduces battery charge time to under 3-4 hours.

This innovative vehicle delivers an impressive range of 140 km under Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) and achieves a top speed of 63 kmph, solidifying its status as a pioneering option in India's urban mobility sector. Highlighting the company's forward-thinking approach, Numeros Motors founder and CEO Shreyas Shibulal emphasized the shift towards integrating advanced technology with practical designs.

The company currently has a presence in 14 cities across India and aims to substantially expand its dealership network to 170 outlets by the end of the fiscal year 2025-26, further strengthening its influence in the country's rapidly evolving urban transportation landscape.

