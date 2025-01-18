Left Menu

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: The New Standard for Travel Enduros

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has been launched in India, setting new standards in the adventure motorcycle segment. With a redesigned engine, chassis, and advanced features like Automated Shift Assistant and LED headlights, it promises unmatched riding enjoyment and versatility. Customization options include three style variants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BMW Motorrad has unveiled the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in India as a game-changer for adventure motorcyclists. Priced from INR 22,95,000, this model boasts significant enhancements, including a redesigned engine and chassis, combined with advanced ShiftCam technology. Deliveries are slated to begin in April 2025.

This model features a completely new boxer engine and advanced 30-liter fuel tank, designed for robustness and versatility, with multiple color and style options: Triple Black, GS Trophy, and 719 Karakorum. The adventure bike also includes full LED headlights and a range of customization features to enhance riding experiences, both on and off-road.

BMW India Financial Services ensures flexible financing solutions, making it easier for enthusiasts to own and customize their BMW motorcycles. Added convenience comes with a three-year warranty program, with a further options for an extended warranty, roadside assistance, and a comprehensive range of accessories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

