Crime Unfolds: IT Department Employee Nabbed in Daring Extortion Case
Delhi Police apprehended Deepak Kashyap, an Income Tax employee implicated as the mastermind behind an extortion scheme. For over a year, Kashyap evaded arrest following a staged Income Tax raid, intimidating a businessman. Using his position, he orchestrated the operation with accomplices, posing as officials to legitimize their crime.
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Deepak Kashyap, an employee of the Income Tax Department, accused of masterminding an extortion operation involving fake raids, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Kashyap, who had fled after being declared a proclaimed offender, was involved in a case dating back to August 2023, where he, along with accomplices, allegedly coerced a businessman into silence under the guise of a bogus Income Tax raid.
Authorities revealed that Kashyap exploited his official capacity to recruit and deploy individuals impersonating government officers, further escaping jurisdiction until his recent capture, following his bail jump and subsequent court proclamation as an offender.
(With inputs from agencies.)
