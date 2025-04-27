Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Siddaramaiah's Controversial Comments

The opposition BJP criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his comments advocating against war with Pakistan amid the Pahalgam terror attack. Accusing him of acting in Pakistan's interest, BJP leaders condemned his stance on focusing on security measures and labeled it as irresponsible and dismissive of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:56 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the opposition BJP has targeted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his remarks against war with Pakistan. Calling his comments naive, BJP leaders alleged that Siddaramaiah's stance undermines national security efforts.

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, accused Siddaramaiah of being a 'puppet' for Pakistan, amidst a backdrop of strained relations following the attack that took 26 lives. Pakistan media amplifying his stance has further fueled criticism from opposition factions.

The controversy has drawn ire from numerous BJP figures, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who condemned Siddaramaiah's call for strengthened security instead of punitive actions against Pakistan, labeling it a habitual Congress oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

