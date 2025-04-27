Political Turmoil Erupts Over Siddaramaiah's Controversial Comments

Amid rising tensions over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the opposition BJP has targeted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his remarks against war with Pakistan. Calling his comments naive, BJP leaders alleged that Siddaramaiah's stance undermines national security efforts.

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, accused Siddaramaiah of being a 'puppet' for Pakistan, amidst a backdrop of strained relations following the attack that took 26 lives. Pakistan media amplifying his stance has further fueled criticism from opposition factions.

The controversy has drawn ire from numerous BJP figures, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who condemned Siddaramaiah's call for strengthened security instead of punitive actions against Pakistan, labeling it a habitual Congress oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)