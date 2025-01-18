Left Menu

Nigeria Joins BRICS as Partner Country, Boosting Global Influence

Nigeria has been admitted as a partner country in BRICS, a bloc of developing economies. This move highlights Nigeria's significant role in Africa and aligns with its global governance reform goals. BRICS, founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, aims to counterbalance the G-7 industrial powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:14 IST
Nigeria Joins BRICS as Partner Country, Boosting Global Influence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria has officially joined the BRICS bloc as a partner country, according to an announcement from Brazil, the current chair of the group. This development marks a significant step for Nigeria, which is Africa's largest economy and boasts the continent's largest population.

Formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010, BRICS serves as a counterbalance to the Group of Seven (G-7) leading industrialized nations. Recently, BRICS expanded to include countries like Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, with Saudi Arabia invited to join.

As Nigeria becomes the ninth partner country alongside others such as Belarus and Malaysia, it strengthens its role in South-South cooperation and the push for global governance reforms, aligning with BRICS' priority to establish a payment system independent of the US dollar amidst challenges posed by the US President-elect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025