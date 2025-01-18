Nigeria Joins BRICS as Partner Country, Boosting Global Influence

Nigeria has officially joined the BRICS bloc as a partner country, according to an announcement from Brazil, the current chair of the group. This development marks a significant step for Nigeria, which is Africa's largest economy and boasts the continent's largest population.

Formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010, BRICS serves as a counterbalance to the Group of Seven (G-7) leading industrialized nations. Recently, BRICS expanded to include countries like Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, with Saudi Arabia invited to join.

As Nigeria becomes the ninth partner country alongside others such as Belarus and Malaysia, it strengthens its role in South-South cooperation and the push for global governance reforms, aligning with BRICS' priority to establish a payment system independent of the US dollar amidst challenges posed by the US President-elect.

(With inputs from agencies.)