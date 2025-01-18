Left Menu

Star-Studded Screening of Marathi Film in Goa

Goa's Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant, hosted a spectacular screening of the acclaimed Marathi film 'Sangeet Manapmaan' at ESG, Goa. The event featured prominent actors like Subodh Bhave and Vaidehi Parsurami, and received rave reviews. The film, with its captivating cinematography and music, was well-received by attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goa | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:22 IST
Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant organized Special Screening of "Sangeet Manapmaan" in presence of the cast of the film . Image Credit: ANI
In Goa, the cinematic landscape was ablaze with excitement on January 18, as Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant orchestrated a grand screening of the Marathi film 'Sangeet Manapmaan' at ESG. The screening was nothing short of a festive occasion for local movie enthusiasts.

The spotlight shone on the film's stars, including Subodh Bhave, Vaidehi Parsurami, and Sumeet Raghavan, who graced the event with their presence. Chief Minister Sawant took to social media, expressing his delight in viewing the film and extending best wishes to the cast and crew.

'Sangeet Manapmaan,' a production by Jio Studios, has been captivating audiences since its release on January 10, 2025. Featuring standout cinematography and enthralling music, the movie has garnered a positive response, particularly from younger viewers and music aficionados.

(With inputs from agencies.)

