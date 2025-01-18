Star-Studded Screening of Marathi Film in Goa

In Goa, the cinematic landscape was ablaze with excitement on January 18, as Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant orchestrated a grand screening of the Marathi film 'Sangeet Manapmaan' at ESG. The screening was nothing short of a festive occasion for local movie enthusiasts.

The spotlight shone on the film's stars, including Subodh Bhave, Vaidehi Parsurami, and Sumeet Raghavan, who graced the event with their presence. Chief Minister Sawant took to social media, expressing his delight in viewing the film and extending best wishes to the cast and crew.

'Sangeet Manapmaan,' a production by Jio Studios, has been captivating audiences since its release on January 10, 2025. Featuring standout cinematography and enthralling music, the movie has garnered a positive response, particularly from younger viewers and music aficionados.

(With inputs from agencies.)