Global Plastic Woes: A Look at 2022's Waste Dynamics

In 2022, the world generated 268 million tonnes of plastic waste, with China, the US, and the EU being top contributors. India used 6% of global plastic but exported significant amounts. Recycling rates remain low globally, with most waste still ending up in landfills or being incinerated.

In 2022, the global community faced the disposal of 268 million tonnes of plastic waste. Among the leading contributors, China produced 81.5 million tonnes, followed by the US with 40.1 million tonnes, the EU at 30 million tonnes, and India contributing 9.5 million tonnes, according to a recent Nature journal study.

The study highlighted a troubling trend: despite the significant quantity of plastic waste generated, only 9% was recycled globally, while 40% ended up in landfills and 34% was incinerated. This points to a more extensive conversation needed on global waste management strategies, as these numbers starkly contrast with previous data showing 79% landfill dependency between 1950 and 2015.

Further details disclosed that India, despite accounting for 17% of the global population, consumed just 6% of the world's plastic. The nation exported 1.6 million tonnes of interim plastic forms and 1.2 million tonnes of manufactured plastic in that year. Notably, packaging was identified as the sector utilizing the most plastic worldwide.

