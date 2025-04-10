Devastating Hailstorms Lash Jharkhand, Injure Four
Four people in Jharkhand were injured due to lightning strikes as the state faced heavy rain and hailstorms. The weather disrupted traffic by uprooting trees. An 'orange alert' was issued, and significant rainfall lowered temperatures across the region, impacting areas like Daltonganj and Ranchi.
In Jharkhand, a violent weather spell featuring lightning strikes and hailstorms resulted in injuries to at least four individuals on Thursday, as confirmed by officials.
Gusty winds accompanying the storm caused tree uprootings, leading to traffic disruptions in various areas. Victims, including Basanti Devi, 25, Chetlal Yadav, 70, and Munni Yadav, 68, were struck by lightning in Chatra district and are reportedly stable after hospital admission, according to Chatra Civil Surgeon Dinesh Prasad.
The meteorological department issued an 'orange alert' for the region, warning of hailstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Daltonganj recorded the highest rainfall with 31.8 mm, which contributed to a significant temperature drop across the state, providing some relief from the intense heat.
