Udayan Mane Leads After Stunning Performance at Indorama Ventures Open

Pune's Udayan Mane delivered an impressive performance at his former home course, achieving a joint lowest score of seven-under 65 at the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship. This result propelled Mane to the top of the leaderboard with a total of 10-under 134 after the second round at Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

Former winner at Kalhaar, Khalin Joshi from Bengaluru, matched the day's best score of 65, advancing 12 places to secure the second position with a nine-under 135. The Chandigarh pair, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Yuvraj Sandhu, held the joint third position at seven-under 137.

Local hope Varun Parikh, the sole Ahmedabad golfer to make the cut, ended in tied 16th at two-under 142. Udayan Mane's masterful play was marked by his strategic laying up on tougher holes and expert putting, while Khalin Joshi credited recent adjustments in his swing for his improved confidence and performance.

