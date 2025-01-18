Left Menu

India's Train Punctuality Improves Significantly in 2024, Data Shows

Train travelers in India experienced more timely journeys in 2024 with national delays reduced by nearly 8% compared to 2023. Notable improvements were observed in states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Gujarat. However, certain states and popular routes continue to face delays, highlighting ongoing challenges in rail punctuality.

RailYatri Data Highlights Improved Punctuality for Train Travelers in 2024. Image Credit: ANI
In a positive development for India's train travelers, data from the RailYatri platform reveals a significant boost in punctuality across the nation in 2024. A commendable 8% reduction in national train delays compared to the previous year has been reported, with median delays now standing at 18 minutes instead of 20.

Several states, including Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Gujarat, have experienced the most notable improvements. For instance, Uttarakhand saw a reduction in delays by 32%, while Punjab and Gujarat saw reductions of 20% and 19% respectively. This trend indicates a shift towards more predictable and convenient travel experiences.

Despite these positive strides, challenges persist in several regions. West Bengal reported a 16% increase in delays, while Assam, Odisha, and Kerala also reported slight increases. Train types like Vande Bharat saw a rise in average delays despite being among the most punctual. Rail infrastructure continues to evolve, but certain hotspots like Kolkata Howrah still face significant delays, evidencing a greater need for infrastructural improvements.

