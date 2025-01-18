Left Menu

Electric Vehicles Steal the Show at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Electric vehicles took center stage on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Key highlights included VinFast, BYD, and Vayve Mobility presenting innovations in the passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Partnerships and new models aimed at enhancing green mobility solutions were major themes.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 saw electric vehicles (EVs) dominating attention on the second day. Leading the charge in the passenger vehicle segment were Vietnam's VinFast and China's BYD, showcasing their latest EV models, while India's Vayve Mobility introduced its solar-powered minicar, EVA.

In the commercial category, JBM Electric Vehicles launched four electric buses, including the Luxury Coach Galaxy, expanding its green mobility portfolio. EKA Mobility revealed its electric truck and a six-seater transport vehicle, aiming to broaden its product offerings.

Significant developments ensued as Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company explored a partnership for last-mile mobility solutions in India. Vietnamese automaker VinFast also announced its plans to establish a manufacturing base in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the immense potential of the Indian market.

