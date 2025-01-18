Left Menu

Jitendra New EV Tech Debuts Revolutionary Hydrix at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Jitendra New EV Tech unveiled Hydrix, a hybrid vehicle running on hydrogen and electricity, set to launch in 2028. The company also introduced the Klasoo electric two-wheeler and the Yunik scooter, both designed to enhance urban commuting with advanced features and performance.

Jitendra New EV Tech unveils two 2-wheelers, a concept car at Bharat Mobility Global Expo (Image: Jitendra New EV Tech). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Jitendra New EV Tech introduced ground-breaking innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, spotlighting its commitment to sustainable mobility. The highlight was Hydrix, a cutting-edge hybrid vehicle combining hydrogen and electricity, set for a 2028 launch.

With an impressive 400 km range and a top speed of 120 km/h, this Triquad vehicle seeks to revolutionize eco-friendly performance. Additionally, the company revealed Klasoo, an elegant, high-powered electric two-wheeler tailored for urban commute. Expected to hit the roads by 2025, Klasoo sports a 3 kW motor, achieving speeds up to 100 km/h, offering a smooth ride experience.

The versatile Yunik scooter also premiered, launching on January 7, 2025. This model promises a 118 km range per charge, with a top speed of 72 km/h, powered by the innovative HyperGear Powertrain. Jitendra EV is proving its dedication to green technology, with co-founder Samkit Shah emphasizing the significance of these unveilings in their journey towards future-ready mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

