Jitendra New EV Tech Debuts Revolutionary Hydrix at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

In a bold move, Jitendra New EV Tech introduced ground-breaking innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, spotlighting its commitment to sustainable mobility. The highlight was Hydrix, a cutting-edge hybrid vehicle combining hydrogen and electricity, set for a 2028 launch.

With an impressive 400 km range and a top speed of 120 km/h, this Triquad vehicle seeks to revolutionize eco-friendly performance. Additionally, the company revealed Klasoo, an elegant, high-powered electric two-wheeler tailored for urban commute. Expected to hit the roads by 2025, Klasoo sports a 3 kW motor, achieving speeds up to 100 km/h, offering a smooth ride experience.

The versatile Yunik scooter also premiered, launching on January 7, 2025. This model promises a 118 km range per charge, with a top speed of 72 km/h, powered by the innovative HyperGear Powertrain. Jitendra EV is proving its dedication to green technology, with co-founder Samkit Shah emphasizing the significance of these unveilings in their journey towards future-ready mobility solutions.

