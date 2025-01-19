Vinir Engineering Ltd Aims for Stock Exchange Milestone with IPO

Vinir Engineering Ltd has taken a significant step by filing preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). This IPO constitutes an Offer-for-Sale of up to 5.33 crore equity shares, as revealed in the draft red herring prospectus.

The company's promoters, currently holding 100 percent stake, will not see any direct financial proceeds from this IPO, as it seeks primarily to enjoy the benefits of listing on the stock exchanges.

Specializing in manufacturing precision-forged and machined components for diverse industries including energy and aerospace, Vinir Engineering operates with a production capacity of 38,000 MTPA across facilities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Pantomath Capital Advisors and KFin Technologies manage the offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)