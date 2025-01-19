Left Menu

Toyota's Strategic EV Shift in India

Toyota is set to launch electric vehicles in India as part of its multi-technology approach to reducing carbon emissions. The company believes that strong hybrids are a practical initial step, supplemented by other technologies like flex fuel and plug-in hybrids. Toyota is assessing consumer preferences before fully committing to EVs.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:48 IST
Toyota plans to introduce electric vehicles in India under its multi-faceted strategy for lowering carbon emissions, company officials revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director at Toyota Kirloskar Motor & Lexus India, highlighted the significance of India as a key market, suggesting that strong hybrids offer the most viable starting point, alongside electric and flex fuel technologies.

Vikram Gulati, Executive VP at Toyota Kirloskar, emphasized the need for varied solutions like battery electric, hydrogen, and plug-in hybrid vehicles to tackle emissions and energy challenges effectively. Toyota aims to adapt to consumer trends, backed by its Rs 3,300 crore investment to expand production capacity at the Bidadi plant.

