Toyota's Strategic EV Shift in India

Toyota plans to introduce electric vehicles in India under its multi-faceted strategy for lowering carbon emissions, company officials revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director at Toyota Kirloskar Motor & Lexus India, highlighted the significance of India as a key market, suggesting that strong hybrids offer the most viable starting point, alongside electric and flex fuel technologies.

Vikram Gulati, Executive VP at Toyota Kirloskar, emphasized the need for varied solutions like battery electric, hydrogen, and plug-in hybrid vehicles to tackle emissions and energy challenges effectively. Toyota aims to adapt to consumer trends, backed by its Rs 3,300 crore investment to expand production capacity at the Bidadi plant.

