Elon Musk's DOGE Discovers Plagiarized Fraud, Echoes Old Findings

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency claims a breakthrough in exposing fraudulent unemployment claims. Federal investigators had identified the same frauds years prior. DOGE's findings met skepticism and amusement, unveiling overlaps with earlier government reports, highlighting the ongoing issue of fraud in unemployment claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-04-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:45 IST
In a recent development, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, announced it uncovered fraudulent unemployment claims totaling millions of dollars, sparking reactions across political lines. However, it seems these claims aren't new, as federal investigators had previously identified similar instances on a larger scale.

According to DOGE's findings, thousands of unusual unemployment claims, including those by supposed centenarians and children, were made. While celebrated by some, officials and experts point out that much of this data was already known. The Department of Labor had documented such fraudulent activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting systemic issues in unemployment systems.

Despite DOGE's declaration of uncovering $382 million in fraudulent claims, this figure pales compared to previous reports by federal agencies, which identified billions in potential fraud. Critics argue the revelations repeat old findings, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance against unemployment benefit fraud.

