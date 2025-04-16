Stocks Wobble Amid Trade Tensions: Market Faces Pressure from U.S. Tariffs

The U.S. stock market experienced slight declines on Tuesday as persistent trade uncertainties weighed heavily on investor sentiment. Despite buoyant earnings reports from banking giants like Bank of America, the overall market was subdued by fears over potential tariffs impacting key sectors.

Concerns were further compounded by warnings from banking executives, who highlighted substantial risks to U.S. consumer spending if the disturbances driven by President Trump's trade policies persist. The administration's ongoing probes into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors added to the tension.

While companies like Johnson & Johnson missed sales estimates, rising interest income boosted Bank of America's first-quarter profits. Analysts remained vigilant about technical trends, noting a "death cross" pattern in the S&P 500 that could signal future market challenges.

