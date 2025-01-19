Small-Cap Stocks in Limbo: The Trump Effect

In the shadow of Donald Trump's presidency, small-cap stocks—a segment of the U.S. market anticipated to thrive—are encountering obstacles. Despite Trump's pro-growth policies, fears of increased interest rates loom, pressuring small-cap companies heavily reliant on manageable borrowing costs.

Historically, small-cap stocks benefit from robust economic conditions. However, rising treasury yields and fewer anticipated interest rate cuts have cooled optimism in this sector. While stocks like Tesla excel, small-cap indices largely remain stagnant, struggling to repeat past victories stimulated by regulatory and economic optimism.

Looking forward, the potential for tailored policies benefiting domestic companies presents opportunities for small caps. Yet, the risks of tariffs and supply chain interruptions remain. A delicate balance between growth-enabling policies and financial encumbrances defines the small-cap outlook under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)