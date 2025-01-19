Second Bengaluru Airport Proposal Underway
The Karnataka government is preparing to propose a second international airport for Bengaluru to the Centre after getting approval from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Minister M B Patil stated that several locations have been considered, with Tumakuru being a favored option due to increasing demands.
Updated: 19-01-2025 19:39 IST
The Karnataka government is set to propose the construction of a second international airport for Bengaluru to the Centre, contingent on the approval of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, according to Minister M B Patil.
While Patil did not reveal the precise location of the potential site, he confirmed that a meeting with the Chief Minister is scheduled in the coming days to present the details.
Sources indicate five potential sites, with Tumakuru emerging as a preferred choice due to popular demand, as the current airport at Devanahalli nears its capacity limit.
