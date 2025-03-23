Uttarakhand Chief Minister Unveils Key Initiatives for Youth and Local Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked his three-year tenure by introducing impactful measures aimed at empowering youth, ex-servicemen, and contract workers. Addressing a large audience at the Parade Ground, he announced financial support for students tackling competitive exams and vowed to boost employability through a new training platform.

A dedicated committee will be established to facilitate regular appointments for Upanal and contract workers. Additionally, government projects worth up to ten crore rupees will be reserved for local contractors, bolstering state-specific development. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's accomplishments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, attributing notable successes despite challenges.

Dhami condemned divisive regionalism and casteism, calling for unity and justice in honor of those who contributed to Uttarakhand's formation. He detailed infrastructure advancements across various sectors, including education, health, and transport, and celebrated a significant reduction in the state's unemployment rate and a GDP growth surpassing national figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)