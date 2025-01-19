Tragedy Strikes: State Transport Bus Claims Lives in Maharashtra

In the early hours of Sunday, a tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Beed district when a state transport bus mowed down three young men, police confirmed. The accident happened as the men were training for police recruitment near Ghodka Rajuri village.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was traveling from Beed to Parbhani when it fatally struck the victims, identified as Subodh More, Virat Ghodke, and Om Ghodke, all residents of Ghodka Rajuri village. Police stated that two others in the group managed to escape unscathed.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced a financial assistance package of Rs 10 lakh for each of the victims' families, expressing deep condolences. The accident led to a furious response from villagers who vandalized the bus and demanded employment for the bereaved families within the state transport department. The bus driver has been apprehended, with a case filed against him, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)