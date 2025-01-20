AfDB and IOM Explore Enhanced Collaboration on Migration and Development in Africa

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are exploring a deeper partnership to address migration and development challenges across Africa. During a meeting on Tuesday at the Bank Group's headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, AfDB Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade and IOM Director General Amy Pope discussed potential avenues for collaboration to harness the benefits of well-managed migration.

The discussions drew on previous successful collaborations, such as the joint production of a 2023 report on migration and development in Africa. Both parties emphasized the importance of moving from ad hoc cooperation to a more formal partnership.

"We already have a rich and productive relationship with IOM,” said Akin-Olugbade. “Our goal is to maximize our collective impact, showcasing how well-managed migration can serve as a development catalyst."

Director General Pope echoed this sentiment: "Our aim is to ensure that migration is safe, dignified, and contributes to individual and national progress. Collaborating with the African Development Bank enables us to address the root causes of migration more effectively."

Addressing Migration Drivers

The discussions acknowledged the significant impact of climate change and Africa’s burgeoning youth population on migration patterns. IOM Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, noted that migration along the Atlantic route has surged by 150% in recent years. This underscores the need for a dual focus on immediate challenges and long-term solutions.

The Bank’s infrastructure and regional integration projects, combined with IOM’s migration expertise, offer an opportunity to design programs that address migration’s underlying drivers, such as climate-induced displacement and inadequate job creation.

"We need to incorporate climate change as a key driver of migration in our project planning and ensure that our infrastructure and integration efforts are aligned with sustainable development goals," Akin-Olugbade stressed.

Knowledge Sharing and Policy Innovation

Both organizations agreed that a formal partnership should prioritize:

Knowledge Sharing and Data Collaboration: Developing a shared data repository to better understand migration trends.

Joint Policy Research: Conducting research to inform policies that address the root causes of migration, including climate resilience and economic opportunity.

Co-designed Projects: Implementing initiatives that integrate migration considerations, such as job creation and skills development, into broader development strategies.

The issue of "brain drain" and the migration of skilled workers was also addressed. Both leaders agreed on the need to find a balance, enabling countries to benefit from the diaspora's skills while minimizing the negative impacts of losing talent.

Broader Engagement in Côte d'Ivoire

The meeting was part of Amy Pope’s official visit to Côte d’Ivoire, which included engagements with government officials and development partners to discuss migration challenges and opportunities.

The AfDB-IOM partnership represents a significant step forward in tackling Africa's migration and development challenges, offering a model for integrated, sustainable solutions that promote safety, dignity, and opportunity for migrants and their communities.