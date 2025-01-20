AIBI Annual Convention 2025: India's Emerging IPO Superpower

The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) is gearing up for its 13th Annual Convention set to take place on January 21, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event promises to be a notable congregation of industry leaders, market experts, and policymakers, focusing on the theme "IPOs in Emerging Global Superpower."

Notable attendees include Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of SEBI, and Ashwani Bhatia, a Whole Time Member of SEBI, as well as other prominent figures from the investment and capital markets world. Discussions will revolve around India's burgeoning IPO landscape, which has seen record-breaking activity in recent years, cementing its status as a global IPO hub.

The convention will feature a variety of sessions, including insights from SEBI's Chairperson, initiatives to bolster the capital market, and panel discussions on topics such as the rise of unicorns and SME IPO developments. The event highlights India's growing influence as a top destination for IPOs, with over 1000 expected in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)