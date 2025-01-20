India Eyes Global Leadership in Semiconductor Manufacturing with New Budget Boost

As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, the Ministry of Finance has spotlighted pivotal announcements aimed at bolstering the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem. A recent social media post from the ministry disclosed that support under the 'Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem' targets incentives for semiconductor packaging and design companies.

Initiated on December 15, 2021, the Semicon India Programme has already fortified India's standing in the global semiconductor industry. Through this initiative, the government has endorsed five semiconductor projects and assisted 16 semiconductor design firms, projected to attract Rs 1.52 lakh crore in investments.

These endeavors are anticipated to deliver around 25,000 direct high-tech jobs and an additional 60,000 indirect positions, marking a key achievement in expanding India's tech workforce. The program's incentives aim to position India as a central player in semiconductor and display manufacturing.

The narrative of success extends to the electronics sector under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. India has achieved Rs 6.14 lakh crore in production and Rs 3.12 lakh crore in exports, creating over 1.28 lakh jobs, reinforcing its reputation as a global electronics manufacturing leader. The ministry also highlighted convergence, communications, and broadband technologies as vital in realizing the vision for a developed India, known as Viksit Bharat.

With a strong policy framework and extensive investments, India's path to electronics and semiconductor leadership is accelerating. As the nation embraces these key technology sectors, it stands ready to make a meaningful impact on the global supply chain and drive economic growth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)