India's Infrastructure Vision 2047: A Blueprint for Development

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the need to increase India's annual infrastructure investment to Rs 15 lakh crore to achieve 'Viksit Bharat @2047'. This move is deemed crucial to enhancing social security and supporting the rapidly expanding Indian economy. The current social security coverage stands at 68%, significantly improved over the last decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:32 IST
India's Infrastructure Vision 2047: A Blueprint for Development
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a substantial increase in India's infrastructure investment, proposing a budget of Rs 15 lakh crore per annum for the next 25 years. Speaking at the ISSA-ESIC International Seminar, he linked this investment to the nation's ambitious 'Viksit Bharat @2047' initiative, aiming for a developed India by its centenary of independence.

Mandaviya noted that the Indian economy is rapidly expanding with rising purchasing power and job creation in emerging sectors. Social security remains a priority, as the minister highlighted the necessity to extend such benefits to workers, particularly those in new gig and sunrise sectors.

The minister reviewed the remarkable progress in social security coverage, now reaching 68% of the population when including food security measures. He attributed the uplift of 250 million people above the poverty line over the past decade to these government initiatives, underscoring the significance of ensuring comprehensive social security for all workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

