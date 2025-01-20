Left Menu

Pound Struggles Amid BoE Rate Cut Speculations

The British pound reached a five-month low against the euro, though it gained slightly against the weakening U.S. dollar. Economic data revealed disappointing British retail sales, leading to increased speculation about future Bank of England rate cuts. The euro benefited from the pound's struggles as investors focused on monetary policy divergence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:48 IST
Pound Struggles Amid BoE Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound fell to a five-month low against the euro on Monday, despite making gains against a weakening U.S. dollar. The shift comes in response to recent economic data and statements from a Bank of England official that have prompted investors to bet more heavily on future BoE rate cuts.

British retail sales dropped by 0.3% in December instead of the expected rise, with core consumer price growth also declining sharply. Bank of England rate setter Alan Taylor anticipates the central bank will reduce rates four times in 2025. Currently, markets are factoring in 62 basis points of rate cuts for 2025, up from 40 bps before the recent inflation data was released.

Two weeks ago, concerns about the UK's fiscal situation pressured the pound and bond prices. However, after the latest data, investor attention has reverted to the concept of monetary policy divergence between the Bank of England and other central banks. "This week's labor report and PMI data are essential," noted Enrique Diaz Alvarez, chief financial risk officer. The euro rose to 84.71 pence per euro, approaching its highest mark since late August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025