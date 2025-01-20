Left Menu

India's Mining Revolution: National Critical Mineral Mission Set to Transform Industry

Union minister G Kishan Reddy announced the upcoming launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission to boost domestic production and reduce import reliance. The initiative aims to drive offshore mining and enhance industry efficiency through streamlined processes. The mission aligns with India's push for self-sufficiency and technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy declared that the Indian government is on the brink of launching the National Critical Mineral Mission to increase domestic production, curb import dependency, and promote offshore mining. The minister made this announcement at the 3rd National Mining Ministers' Conference in Konark.

Reddy noted that the mission, highlighted in the Union finance minister's budget speech, awaits Cabinet approval. The zero-import duty on critical minerals, vital for defense and technology sectors, underscores India's commitment to this initiative.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the role of mineral-rich states in bolstering national economic growth and sustainability. The conference also marked the debut of a digital Mining Tenement System to enhance resource allocation efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

