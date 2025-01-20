India's Mining Revolution: National Critical Mineral Mission Set to Transform Industry

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy declared that the Indian government is on the brink of launching the National Critical Mineral Mission to increase domestic production, curb import dependency, and promote offshore mining. The minister made this announcement at the 3rd National Mining Ministers' Conference in Konark.

Reddy noted that the mission, highlighted in the Union finance minister's budget speech, awaits Cabinet approval. The zero-import duty on critical minerals, vital for defense and technology sectors, underscores India's commitment to this initiative.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the role of mineral-rich states in bolstering national economic growth and sustainability. The conference also marked the debut of a digital Mining Tenement System to enhance resource allocation efficiency.

